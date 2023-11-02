Open Menu

Ukraine Says Russian Attacks Easing Around Embattled Town

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Ukraine says Russian attacks easing around embattled town

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Ukraine said Thursday that Russian assaults on the nearly encircled eastern town of Avdiivka had eased as the Kremlin rejected Kyiv's assessment that the 20-month conflict was deadlocked.

Avdiivka, an industrial hub at the centre of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces since 2014, came under a renewed Russian effort last month to besiege the war-battered town.

"The number of assaults there has slightly decreased," Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said Thursday.

"The enemy continues to try to surround Avdiivka, but not so actively at the moment," he added.

In a post on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces were mounting "defensive actions in Avdiivka," without providing details.

The town, which once had a population of some 30,000, lies in the eastern Donetsk region that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed last year despite not fully controlling it.

Shtupun said Russian forces could be regrouping to launch another concerted wave of attacks but claimed Ukrainian forces were largely in control.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this week that Moscow's forces were making gains near Avdiivka and said Ukrainian efforts to reclaim territory were "desperate" and resulting in losses.

Both Russia and Ukraine have struggled to make any decisive breakthroughs on the battlefield for months.

But Russia on Thursday denied the conflict was deadlocked after Ukraine's most senior military official, General Valery Zaluzhny, said the sides were in a "stalemate" reminiscent of World War 1.

"No, it has not reached a stalemate," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia is steadily carrying out the special military operation. All the goals that were set should be fulfilled," he added, using the Kremlin's name for its invasion.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Donetsk Hub Turkish Lira World War Post All

Recent Stories

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

15 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

18 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

32 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

36 minutes ago
PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

39 minutes ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World