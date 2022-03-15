UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Russian Strikes Caused 'massive Destruction' At Dnipro Airport

Published March 15, 2022

Dnipro, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian bombardment caused massive damage at the airport in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, regional authorities said Tuesday.

"During the night the enemy attacked the Dnipro airport. Two strikes. The runway was destroyed. The terminal is damaged. Massive destruction," Dnipro Region Governor Valentin Reznichenko said on Telegram.

AFP journalists who arrived in the area said a plume of black smoke could be seen rising from Dnipro airport.

Authorities prevented journalists from approaching the airport, which was cordoned off by soldiers, who warned it could be attacked again at any time.

Air raid sirens sounded in the area shortly after midday.

An industrial city of one million inhabitants, Dnipro is located in eastern Ukraine on the banks of the Dniepr river.

So far the city has been largely spared by the Russian advance into Ukraine, but Dnipro was targeted on Saturday by shelling that killed at least one person.

