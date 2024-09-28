Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill six

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Two Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed at least six people on Saturday, the interior minister said.

Sumy lies just across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a shock offensive on August 6, aimed in part at creating a "buffer zone" inside Russia.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram that "in Sumy, Russians attacked a medical facility twice: as of now, 6 people have been killed", including a policeman.

The first attack "killed 1 person" and damaged several floors of a hospital and after that, patients and staff began being evacuated, Klymenko said.

"During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again", Klymenko wrote, adding that another policeman was wounded.

Sumy is the main city in the region of the same name, which borders Russia.

Sumy regional administration wrote on Telegram that both strikes involved Shahed attack drones.

It said the second strike hit a residential area.