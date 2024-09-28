Ukraine Says Russian Strikes On Hospital Kill Seven
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Two Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed seven people Saturday, regional authorities said.
Sumy lies just across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a shock offensive on August 6, aimed in part at creating a "buffer zone" inside Russia.
The first strike "killed 1 person" and damaged several floors of a hospital and after that, patients and staff began being evacuated, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.
"During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again", Klymenko wrote.
The regional administration updated the toll to "seven dead and 12 seriously wounded", from an earlier figure of six killed.
Russia sometimes repeats an attack on the same target, to maximise damage and casualties.
Ukraine's National Police called the twin strikes a "cynical attack", as prosecutors said one policeman was killed and another injured.
The National Police wrote on Telegram that both strikes were by attack drones and hit the hospital and a residential area.
Regional prosecutors said the first attack took place at around 7.
35 am local time (0435 GMT), targeting the hospital where there were 86 patients at the time and 38 staff.
The second strike took place at around 8.25 am (0525 GMT) as rescuers and police were providing assistance and evacuating patients at the scene, prosecutors said.
National Police posted images of damage to a four-storey hospital building with stretchers lying on the ground outside. cars outside were also damaged.
Ukraine's Suspilne news outlet published photographs from the scene showing several bodies lying on the pavement and the roof partially ripped off the hospital building.
Dobrobat, a volunteer group that helps repair damaged homes, wrote on Facebook that its volunteers were working at the scene when the second strike came.
It posted video showing thick smoke, explosions and people rushing to take shelter as sirens wailed.
"People are just lying on the street dead," a volunteer said, filming himself at the scene on his phone.
"We survived due to a miracle as we went into the entranceway of a building", the unnamed volunteer said.
Sumy is the main city in the region of the same name, which borders several Russian regions, including Kursk.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
WADA appeals after tennis No.1 Sinner cleared in doping case19 seconds ago
-
Rain washes out day two of India-Bangladesh 2nd Test39 seconds ago
-
China's 'red collectors' cherish bygone Maoist era42 seconds ago
-
Storm Helene kills 44, threatens more 'catastrophic' flooding49 seconds ago
-
'National treasure': UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 8911 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP sprint results11 minutes ago
-
Japan's speedy, spotless Shinkansen bullet trains turn 6011 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia halves Martin's MotoGP lead with Indonesia sprint win51 minutes ago
-
WADA appeals, seeks ban after Sinner cleared in doping case51 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint as Martin crashes2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill six2 hours ago
-
Thousands sleep on the streets as Israel strikes Beirut2 hours ago