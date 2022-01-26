Ukraine says Russian troop build-up 'insufficient' for major attack

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday that the number of Russian troops deployed along his country's border was not enough for a major attack

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday that the number of Russian troops deployed along his country's border was not enough for a major attack.

"The number of Russian troops amassed along the border of Ukraine and occupied territories of Ukraine is large, it poses a threat to Ukraine, a direct threat to Ukraine," Kuleba told reporters.

"However, at the moment, as we speak, this number is insufficient for a full-scale offensive against Ukraine along the entire Ukrainian border."