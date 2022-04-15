UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Seven Killed In Russian Attack On Evacuees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 15, 2022 | 05:09 PM

Ukraine said Friday that seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a Russian attack on buses ferrying civilians from the war-torn east of the country

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Friday that seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a Russian attack on buses ferrying civilians from the war-torn east of the country.

"On April 14, Russian servicemen fired on evacuation buses carrying civilians in the village of Borova in the Izium district," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said in a statement on social media.

"Preliminary data shows seven people died. Another 27 people were injured."

