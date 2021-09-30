UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Soldier Killed In Separatist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

Ukraine says soldier killed in separatist attack

A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in the conflict-ridden east of the country in the latest attack launched from territory held by pro-Russian separatists, Kiev said Thursday

Kiev, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in the conflict-ridden east of the country in the latest attack launched from territory held by pro-Russian separatists, Kiev said Thursday.

It was the third war death over the past five days.

The Ukrainian army is locked in a simmering conflict with breakaway fighters in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

"As a result of enemy fire, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed," Ukraine's military said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Ukraine Russia Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

5 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

20 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

35 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

35 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

35 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squal ..

Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squally winds, warns PMD

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.