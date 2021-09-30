Ukraine Says Soldier Killed In Separatist Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:18 PM
A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in the conflict-ridden east of the country in the latest attack launched from territory held by pro-Russian separatists, Kiev said Thursday
Kiev, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in the conflict-ridden east of the country in the latest attack launched from territory held by pro-Russian separatists, Kiev said Thursday.
It was the third war death over the past five days.
The Ukrainian army is locked in a simmering conflict with breakaway fighters in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
"As a result of enemy fire, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed," Ukraine's military said in a statement.