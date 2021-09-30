Ukraine says soldier killed in separatist attack

(@FahadShabbir)

A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in the conflict-ridden east of the country in the latest attack launched from territory held by pro-Russian separatists, Kiev said Thursday

It was the third war death over the past five days.

The Ukrainian army is locked in a simmering conflict with breakaway fighters in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

"As a result of enemy fire, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed," Ukraine's military said in a statement.