Ukraine Says Struck Ammo Depot In Russia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Ukraine claimed Tuesday it hit an ammunition depot inside Russian territory after the local governor reported explosions at a munitions site in the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine.
Kyiv has stepped up its attacks on Russian energy and military targets in what it says is retaliation for barrages of Russian strikes that have battered its own power grid throughout the two-year war.
Footage shared on local state media showed a fire raging and several loud explosions ringing out from a site surrounded by fields and trees.
"A field ammunition depot of the Russian aggressor army was hit in the Olkhovatsky district of Russia's Voronezh region," the main directorate of intelligence at Kyiv's defence ministry said.
The claimed location is around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Russia's border with Ukraine.
Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said there had been "a detonation of explosive objects in the Olkhovatsky district," after he reported two districts had been "attacked by Ukraine overnight."
In an earlier post on Telegram he said Ukraine fired two drones at his region, with debris from one of them falling onto an unspecified industrial site, where it triggered a fire.
He said no civilians were injured.
Kyiv has for months fired explosive-packed drones at Russian energy and military sites in overnight attacks in a bid to hit Moscow's military capacity.
Moscow's defence ministry said it downed 30 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Voronezh region.
Russia has fired drones and missiles at Ukraine on a daily basis since it launched its invasion in February 2022, inflicting severe damage on the country's energy network that has forced Kyiv to introduce blackouts and ration energy supplies.
The Russian governor of the Belgorod region also said four people were wounded in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks.
"The night in Belgorod region was unsettling. Four people were wounded after attacks by Ukraine's armed forces. In total over the last 24 hours, 15 civilians have been injured," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video message posted on Telegram.
The region comes under frequent attack and Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a major ground offensive on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region last month to create a buffer zone.
Gladkov also reported the body of an elderly woman, killed by a strike, had been discovered by emergency services on a round of routine inspections, though he did not say when the hit occurred.
Recent Stories
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
More Stories From World
-
UN welcomes release of WikiLeaks founder Assange from UK detention40 seconds ago
-
Assange will be 'a free man' after US court appearance: wife20 minutes ago
-
Investigators comb wreckage after S. Korea lithium factory fire kills 2331 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Palestinian group's chief31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs American investment in IT, energy, agriculture and mineral extraction: Masood Khan1 hour ago
-
China lunar probe returns to Earth with samples2 hours ago
-
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is 'free' after US plea deal3 hours ago
-
World not ready for climate change-fuelled wildfires: experts3 hours ago
-
Ghana's cocoa farmers turn to smuggling as currency falls3 hours ago
-
Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones3 hours ago
-
'Julian Assange is free', has left Britain: WikiLeaks3 hours ago
-
Flight carrying Assange to stop in Bangkok to refuel: Thai official3 hours ago