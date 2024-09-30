Ukraine Says Struck Russian Ammo Depot With Drones
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Ukraine on Sunday claimed to have sent more than 100 drones deep inside Russia to hit a major weapons depot, as Kyiv ups its attacks further inside Russian territory.
"Defence forces struck the Kotluban military depot" in the Volgograd region, hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border, a day after a shipment of Iranian weapons reportedly arrived at the site, the Ukrainian military general staff wrote on Telegram.
"A fire and ammunition detonation were observed on the depot's territory," said the post, adding that the facility was being used for storage and the modernisation of missiles and artillery.
Russia did not confirm the strike but reported that it had destroyed 67 drones overnight over the Volgograd region.
A Ukrainian defence sector source told media that 120 drones flew more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) to target the depot early on Sunday.
"As a result of the hit, ammunition and missile storage sites were damaged, which will lead to a shortage of ammunition for units of Russia's occupation army," the source said.
Western governments have accused Iran of supplying both drones and missiles to Moscow for its war on Ukraine, a charge Tehran has repeatedly denied.
"Several explosions were recorded in the area of Kotluban, the location of a depot of the defence ministry's main missile and artillery directorate," Russian military blogger Rybar wrote, adding that "serious destruction" had been avoided.
Volgograd governor Andrei Bocharov said falling debris from the drones sparked grass fires but no casualties or damage.
Volgograd news sites cited locals as saying the drone attack lasted around two hours and prompted some to flee their homes, and that it was not the first time the area had been targeted by such operations.
Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said its air defences had destroyed and intercepted a total of 125 Ukrainian drones over its territory overnight.
The onslaught was the largest Ukrainian drone attack since President Vladimir Putin last week announced changes to the country's nuclear doctrine to allow a nuclear response to a massive cross-border drone attack.
Russian regional governors reported some damage but no casualties from the attack.
Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said several drones had fallen on the regional capital, causing fires in two residential buildings.
Another 18 drones were destroyed over the Rostov region, with governor Vasily Golubev saying on Telegram that the downed devices had sparked a forest fire.
Unmanned aerial vehicles were also intercepted over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Krasnodar region close to Crimea and over the Sea of Azov, Russia's defence ministry said.
Moscow recently announced it had been shooting down Ukrainian drones almost daily in response to what Kyiv says are retaliatory strikes for the offensive Russia launched in February 2022.
Recent Stories
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
More Stories From World
-
Head stars as Australia seal 3-2 England ODI series win2 minutes ago
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel2 minutes ago
-
Despite heavy rain, Kashmiris rally near UN seeking implementation of UNSC plebiscite resolutions12 minutes ago
-
UK's Sunak tells Conservatives 'learn lessons' of defeat as party gathers32 minutes ago
-
Torino fail to regain Serie A top spot, Roma edge Venezia52 minutes ago
-
Lawrence strikes as Rangers down Hibs52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 5th ODI scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Head stars as Australia seal 3-2 England ODI series win1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated1 hour ago
-
Eight dead in Colombia military helicopter crash: president2 hours ago
-
Pogacar on top of the world after sealing cycling triple crown2 hours ago
-
Eight dead in Colombia military helicopter crash: president2 hours ago