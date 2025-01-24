Ukraine says struck Russian oil site, electronics plant

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Ukrainian military confirmed on Friday that Kyiv had launched an overnight drone attack on Russia, claiming to have struck an oil refinery, power station facilities and an electronics plant.

Moscow had earlier said that its air defence systems shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions and the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Ukrainian drones had struck "one of the largest oil refineries in Russia" in the Ryazan region south of Moscow and facilities at a thermal power plant in the same region.

It said in the same statement on social media that the damaged microelectronics plant was located in the western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

Russian state media had earlier reported that the plant in Bryansk had suspended operations after six drones struck production and storage facilities at the factory.

Pavel Malkov, the governor of the Ryazan region, confirmed in a statement that a fire had broken out at an "enterprise," without elaborating, saying the blaze was sparked by falling drone fragments and no one was injured.

"The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the Russian occupation army with fuel and lubricants and military equipment will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," the Ukrainian military added in its statement.