Ukraine Says Sweden Offered Help In Probing Iran Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Ukraine Says Sweden Offered Help in Probing Iran Plane Crash

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven has offered aid in probing the fatal crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, the Ukrainian presidency said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven has offered aid in probing the fatal crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, the Ukrainian presidency said on Thursday.

Loefven called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convey his condolences. Ten Swedes were among the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash.

"Stefan Lofven... said that official Stockholm was ready to assist with all possible means in ensuring a transparent investigation," the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 came down early on Wednesday, shortly after it took off from Tehran. It had 176 people on board, including nine crew members, and was headed for the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

An Iranian-led international investigation is underway to determine the cause of the air disaster. Ukraine has sent its experts to Iran. Canada, which lost 63 nationals in the crash, has offered technical assistance.

