Ukraine says troops withdrawing from key frontline area

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ukrainian army said Tuesday that it and its separatist foes were starting to withdraw their troops from a key frontline area in the war-torn east.

"The process of troop withdrawal began by both sides... in the areaof Zolote-4," Ukraine's army said on Facebook.