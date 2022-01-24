UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says US Move To Withdraw Diplomats' Families 'premature'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Ukraine says US move to withdraw diplomats' families 'premature'

Ukraine on Monday said it was "premature" of the United States to evacuate the families of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv due to fears of a looming Russian invasion

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Monday said it was "premature" of the United States to evacuate the families of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv due to fears of a looming Russian invasion.

"We consider such a step by the American side premature and a display of excessive caution," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement.

