Ukraine Searching for 400 Treason Suspects - Presidency

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A manhunt has been underway in Ukraine for 400 treason suspects since an armed conflict broke out in the country's east in 2014, the presidency estimated.

"Some 1,600 cases have been opened since 2014 and 400 people are at large and being looked for.

Many people have been charged and their cases are being tried in court," a statement read.

The presidency said that the National Security and Defense Council had the figures. Treason in Ukraine carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years and an optional confiscation of property.