Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion

Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.

The measure, which must be formally approved by parliament, requires stepped-up document and vehicle checks, among other measures, the council's secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

More Stories From World

