Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.

The measure, which must be formally approved by parliament, requires stepped-up document and vehicle checks, among other measures, the council's secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.