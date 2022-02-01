Ukraine Security Council Secretary Claims 120,000 Russian Servicemen Are Near Borders

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov claimed that 120,000 Russian servicemen are allegedly stationed near Ukraine's borders.

"We are clearly aware of what is happening there. Every day, in the morning and in the evening, we receive relevant reports from our relevant structures... If we talk about if the threats that exist today are real, indeed, today there are about 120,000 Russian troops near our borders," Danilov said on ICTV.

"This is clearly not enough for the operation that everyone is talking about," he said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.