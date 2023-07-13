Open Menu

Ukraine Security Service Files New Charges Against Metropolitan Bishop Pavel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

The Security Service of Ukraine announced on Thursday new charges against Metropolitan Bishop Pavel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), who faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine announced on Thursday new charges against Metropolitan Bishop Pavel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), who faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed Metropolitan Pavel of the UOC on new facts of subversive activity against Ukraine. It is documented that...

the metropolitan gave a video interview to one of the domestic media, in which he denied the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state," the statement said.

The Metropolitan was charged under articles for "violation of the equality of citizens, based on their religious beliefs, committed by an official repeatedly;" "justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, repeatedly committed by an official," which are penalized by up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

