HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Russian security forces that the SBU shot 20 people in the city of Beryslav in the Kiev-controlled right-bank part of the Kherson region and are preparing a provocation with staged videos of the bodies of the victims of this murder, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to information from our sources in the SBU, on the territory of the Beryslav Machine-Manufacturing Plant SBU officers shot 20 civilians and former law enforcement officers of Beryslav from among the local population, who collaborated with Russia during this summer and autumn. At the moment, the SBU is preparing a staged video of the extraction of bodies in order to declare that the murdered citizens are victims of Russian repression," the source said.