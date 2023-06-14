(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Wednesday that it had initiated a criminal case against the management of the Kyiv Central Design Bureau of Valves for allegedly supplying its products to Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom in violation of sanctions.

"The SBU has exposed a company from Kiev that has helped sanctioned Rosatom to build five NPPs (nuclear power plants) in different countries," the SBU wrote on its Telegram channel.

Since February 2022, the Kyiv Central Design Bureau of Valves exported products to Russia worth 42 million hryvnias ($1.

1 million), the security service stated. It added that a criminal case for "complicity with an aggressor country" against the company's CEO and his two subordinates had been initiated, with the suspects facing up to 12 years in prison.

The Ukrainian company had cooperated with Rosatom before the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and continued to do so since then by creating "a scheme to bypass sanctions," the SBU said.