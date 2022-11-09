UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Seeing Surplus Of Road Accidents Amid Temporary Traffic Lights Shutdown - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) More than 600 road accidents occurred in Ukraine over the past day because of power outages and temporary shutdowns of traffic lights, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday.

"More than 600 road accidents occurred on the roads over the past day, including those with victims. Seven people were killed, and 71 others injured," Yenin was quoted by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Telegram.

About 190 road accidents daily took place in the country from January-July 2022, according to the statistics of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The power outages in Ukraine have been caused by the Russian airstrikes, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. The strikes started on October 10, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which was staged by Kiev, according to Moscow.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that some 40% of the country's energy infrastructure was damaged, which led to massive power outages.

