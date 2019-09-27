Ukraine Seeking Favor With US After Becoming 'Spent Material' for EU - German Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

Ukraine has lost favor with the European Union, so the country's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is now trying to win over the patronage of the United States by agreeing to look into the dealings of US President Donald Trump's political opponent's dealings in Ukraine, German lawmaker and member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Waldemar Herdt, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Ukraine has lost favor with the European Union, so the country's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is now trying to win over the patronage of the United States by agreeing to look into the dealings of US President Donald Trump's political opponent's dealings in Ukraine, German lawmaker and member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Waldemar Herdt, told Sputnik.

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race. On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

"One day, Ukraine was a very interesting project [for Europe] when we were siding with the US and we needed to get this project spinning to weaken Russia, to create confrontation within Ukraine. But this project has become less and less interesting because it didn't bring any dividends.

Today, Europe is engulfed in its own problems and Ukraine [has become] spent material. I think Zelensky and everyone else understands this, but is trying to [save] face ... Zelensky has nothing left to do [but to curry favor with Trump]," Herdt said.

The German lawmaker also said that Zelenskyy had agreed to investigate Biden because the former vice president was a supporter of ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, whom Zelenskyy defeated in the country's most recent election this spring.

"Biden was promoting Poroshenko, and now he [Zelenskyy] cannot lose United States' protection, given that he is losing the patronage of Europe," Herdt concluded.

Last week, US media reported, citing a whistleblower's complaint, that during the July phone call Trump urged Zelenskyy to cooperate in a probe into the business dealings of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, with a Ukrainian gas company. In 2016, the ex-US vice president publicly admitted to having threatened Ukrainian authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case against his son.