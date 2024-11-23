Open Menu

Ukraine Seeking New Air-defence Systems After Latest Russian Strike: Zelensky

Published November 23, 2024

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Ukraine is asking its Western partners for updated air defence systems after Russia fired an ultra-fast ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

Russia has boasted its new "Oreshnik" hypersonic missile is unstoppable by air defences and has no equivalent anywhere in the world.

"Ukraine's defence minister is already holding meetings with our partners on new air defence systems -- exactly the kind of systems that can protect lives from new risks," Zelensky said in an evening video address published on social media.

Russia's launch of the missile was the latest dramatic escalation in the conflict after Kyiv earlier this week fired shorter-range US and UK-supplied missiles onto Russian territory for the first time.

Moscow, however, has said the use of Western arms against Russian territory makes NATO countries direct participants in the conflict, and that military sites on their territory legitimate targets for retaliatory strikes.

Both sides are hurrying to secure a battlefield advantage before Donald Trump is inaugurated as US president in January.

Trump has said that he can broker a peace deal in hours, though has provided no details on his plan, and repeatedly criticised American aid to Ukraine.

