Ukraine Seeks Info From IAEA On Alleged Zaporizhzhia Worker Abuses - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Ukraine's government has asked the UN nuclear regulator to share its information regarding alleged Russian human rights abuses of local staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

A November 28 letter from Ukraine to the secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency asked for the "facts of abuse of the ZNPP personnel," referring to an article published earlier by the Journal alleging that Russia's Federal Security Service "tortured" plant employees and contractors in "underground prisons" near the plant.

The IAEA has maintained a rotating set of two to four observers at the plant since September following months of negotiations. Several workers told the Journal that the observers are prioritizing nuclear safety rather than worker conditions.

An IAEA spokesperson responded to the newspaper by saying that the observers speak daily to management and staff. They are "having a potentially stabilizing influence at the site, even though the situation at the ZNPP remains fragile and dangerous," the official said.

In October, a Russian company took charge of the plant, which has been under Russia's control since March. As of early November, over half of the ZNPP staff have signed contracts with the new employer.

Russia's Rosenergoatom, which helps run the plant, said there would be no repressions against those who refuse to sign contracts with the new company. Rosenergoatom added however that Ukraine is actively threatening the ZNPP staff with charges of "collaborationism."

