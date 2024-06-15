Ukraine Seeks Path To Just Peace At Swiss Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Burgenstock, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped to find paths to a "just peace" as soon as possible, as a first international summit on pathways to end Russia's war in Ukraine opened Saturday.
More than 50 world leaders were joining Zelensky at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland for a two-day peace summit -- though with Moscow rejecting the event, it only has the modest ambitions of laying the groundwork for ending the conflict, now in its third year.
"I believe that we will witness history being made here at the summit.
May a just peace be established as soon as possible," Zelensky said as the event began.
"Everything that will be agreed upon at the summit today will be part of the peacemaking process.
"We have succeeded in bringing back to the world the idea that joint efforts can stop war and establish a just peace."
The summit is aimed at trying to agree a basic international platform for eventual peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
