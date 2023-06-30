Open Menu

Ukraine Seeks Starting Process To Join NATO Now, Concluding After Conflict Ends - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 07:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Kiev is asking that the process for Ukraine to join NATO start now and finalizing it after the conflict with Russia ends, Office of the President of Ukraine deputy head Ihor Zhovkva said on Friday.

"We are not talking about finalization of membership of Ukraine to NATO before the end of the war," Zhovkva said. "What we are asking for - to start this process, to start with the stage number one and then we have a very good formula which we already introduced in twenty declarations between Ukraine and individual member states... to support the membership of Ukraine to NATO when conditions allow."

Zhovkva said the Ukrainian leadership is "realistic" and understands that before Ukraine achieves victory it cannot be admitted to NATO.

Starting the process of joining NATO means receiving an invitation for membership, Zhovkva said, adding that if the alliance makes such a move at the alliance's upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, it would send a "very positive and reassuring message.

The NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Vilnius from July 11-12 and will be chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying for a fast-tracked membership in NATO. Zelenskyy said earlier in June that Kiev hoped to receive an invitation to join the alliance during the summit in Vilnius, but noted that Ukraine was disappointed not to have received a clear positive response about joining NATO as well as the European Union.

Stoltenberg said on June 19 that a formal invitation for membership would not be discussed at the summit but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was closely monitoring the situation, recalling that Kiev's orientation toward NATO was one of the main reasons for Moscow undertaking a special military operation last year.

