UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Seeks To Call UNSC Meeting Over Russia Stationing Tactical Nukes In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Ukraine Seeks to Call UNSC Meeting Over Russia Stationing Tactical Nukes in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Sunday called for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear arms on the territory of its allies and NATO countries. The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed on July 1, Putin said.

"We demand that an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council be immediately convened for this purpose," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's foreign ministry called this decision a "provocative step."

The ministry also appealed to the countries of the G7 and the European Union to "warn the Belarusian authorities of the far-reaching consequences" for Minsk if it agrees to position Russia's tactical nuclear weapons on its territory.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Moscow Russia Nuclear European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus United States July Sunday

Recent Stories

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

20 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

21 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

37 minutes ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.