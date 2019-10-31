UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Seeks To Deepen Cooperation With NATO To Increase Defense Capability - Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Ukraine Seeks to Deepen Cooperation with NATO to Increase Defense Capability - Zelenskyy

Ukraine seeks to deepen cooperation with NATO to increase its defense capabilities and strengthen its resilience to modern threats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Ukraine seeks to deepen cooperation with NATO to increase its defense capabilities and strengthen its resilience to modern threats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"We seek to deepen cooperation [with NATO] to strengthen defense capabilities, strengthen Ukraine's resilience to modern threats, increase interaction between the Ukrainian government bodies and NATO structures," Zelenskyy said during the NATO-Ukraine Commission's meeting in Kiev.

In the address delivered to the commission, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to transform itself to meet NATO standards as per legislation that the country's parliament had exacted upon itself.

In 2014, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's only chamber of parliament, passed laws to drop its non-aligned status and move towards integration with NATO and the European Union. According to the legislation, the Ukrainian armed forces must be fully compatible with NATO forces by 2020.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Parliament European Union Kiev Chamber 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

23 minutes ago

Azadi March: Capital police issues traffic plan fo ..

54 minutes ago

Uruguayan Vice President Unsure if Chile's Pinera ..

52 minutes ago

N. Korea Has Plenty of 'Surprises' at Hand Capable ..

52 minutes ago

N.Korea Vowed Nuclear Moratorium on Condition of C ..

52 minutes ago

Narrative of opposition lifeless, baseless: Dr Fir ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.