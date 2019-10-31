Ukraine Seeks to Deepen Cooperation with NATO to Increase Defense Capability - Zelenskyy

Ukraine seeks to deepen cooperation with NATO to increase its defense capabilities and strengthen its resilience to modern threats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

"We seek to deepen cooperation [with NATO] to strengthen defense capabilities, strengthen Ukraine's resilience to modern threats, increase interaction between the Ukrainian government bodies and NATO structures," Zelenskyy said during the NATO-Ukraine Commission's meeting in Kiev.

In the address delivered to the commission, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to transform itself to meet NATO standards as per legislation that the country's parliament had exacted upon itself.

In 2014, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's only chamber of parliament, passed laws to drop its non-aligned status and move towards integration with NATO and the European Union. According to the legislation, the Ukrainian armed forces must be fully compatible with NATO forces by 2020.