Ukraine Seeks To Hold Local Elections, Including In Donbas, By 2020 - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine Seeks to Hold Local Elections, Including in Donbas, by 2020 - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Ukraine seeks to hold local elections, including in the territory of Donbas not controlled by Kiev, by 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday.

"Our task is for this election to take place the way it should take place.

If we can make the occupant leave our soil by 2020, this will be the ideal that I spoke about today. Our task is to make this time closer. We are not going to hold many, many fake elections that already took place on that territory," Prystaiko said on the Inter tv channel.

