Ukraine Seeks To Impose New Sanctions Over Crimean Bridge's Construction

The Ukrainian government suggested the country's National Security and Defense Council impose sanctions against six individuals and 24 legal entities involved in the construction of the Crimean Bridge, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said on Wednesday

"Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved and submits the package of sanctions against 24 legal entities and 6 individuals involved in the illegal construction and exploitation of the so-called bridge across the Kerch Strait... for the consideration of the National Security and Defense Council," the statement read.

The sanctions against the legal entities will affect their property, ban export and import operations and block the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine. As for the individuals, they will be forbidden from entering the country and deprived of the opportunity to manage their property in Ukraine, the statement added.

The ministry did not provide a list of the entities or individuals facing sanctions.

The Crimean Bridge is a complex of Russian-constructed parallel road and railway bridges connecting the Crimean peninsula and the Taman Peninsula of Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

