Ukraine Seeks Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over Russia Threat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting over Russia threat

Ukraine on Monday requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to address the threat of a Russian invasion, citing security assurances it received in return for giving up its nuclear arsenal in 1994

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Monday requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to address the threat of a Russian invasion, citing security assurances it received in return for giving up its nuclear arsenal in 1994.

"On President (Volodymyr) Zelensky's initiative I officially requested UNSC member states to immediately hold consultations under article 6 of the Budapest memorandum," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, citing the landmark 1994 deal, also signed by Russia, the United States and Britain.

