Ukraine Sees Highest Daily Growth in COVID-19 Cases With Over 10,000 Infections Registered

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Ukraine's health ministry on Saturday registered a new high of COVID-19 cases with 10,746 detected in the past day.

This beats Thursday's record of over 9,800 cases and takes the total to 450,934 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry's figures show.

Over 204,000 people have so far recovered while 8,312 people have died in the country.

Unlike most European countries, Ukraine did not experience a taper down from the first wave but has instead seen steadily increasing numbers since April.