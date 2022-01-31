Ukraine Sees No Alternative to Peaceful Resolution of Donbas Conflict - Envoy to UN

Ukraine sees no alternative to peaceful resolution of the conflict in Donbas, Sergiy Kyslytsya, the country's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Ukraine sees no alternative to peaceful resolution of the conflict in Donbas, Sergiy Kyslytsya, the country's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Monday.

