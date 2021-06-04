UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Sees No Conditions To Resume Negotiations On Donbas In Minsk - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

Ukraine Sees No Conditions to Resume Negotiations on Donbas in Minsk - Foreign Minister

Ukraine sees no conditions for resuming the negotiations on Donbas in Minsk, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday, following speculations the talks may be moved to a different location due to the Ryanair airplane landing incident

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Ukraine sees no conditions for resuming the negotiations on Donbas in Minsk, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday, following speculations the talks may be moved to a different location due to the Ryanair airplane landing incident.

In late May, Leonid Kravchuk, the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, which includes Russia, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and Ukraine, said that Minsk can no longer be a platform for further negotiations after it ordered the Ryanair airplane to land over a false bomb threat.

"I do not see any conditions for resuming the negotiations in Minsk. We understand that Russia will 'play' on this story.

The Russian Federation, in principle, benefits from everything that slows down the peace process, blocks the negotiations. Certainly, it will use the issue of Ukraine's or OSCE arrival in Minsk for slowing down the negotiation process," Kuleba said as broadcast by Ukrainian tv channel "1+1".

Kiev has different offers on changing the place of the negotiations on Donbas; however, all parties - Russia, the OSCE and Ukraine - have to agree on it, the diplomat stated.

Kuleba added that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received an opportunity to demonstrate his political weight when Minsk was chosen for hosting the negotiation, but has, however, "discredited himself."

