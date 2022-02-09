UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Sees No Imminent Threat Of Russian Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Ukraine sees no imminent threat of Russian attack

A top Ukrainian defence official said Wednesday that the Russian forces massed near the ex-Soviet state's borders did not appear to be ready to launch an all-out assault

Avdiivka, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A top Ukrainian defence official said Wednesday that the Russian forces massed near the ex-Soviet state's borders did not appear to be ready to launch an all-out assault.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said the forces -- estimated at more than 100,000 soldiers backed up by heavy artillery and tanks -- were being used primarily "for political pressure and blackmail" at this stage.

US officials in Washington have said Russia appeared to have 70 percent of the troops and equipment needed to launch a mass invasion of Ukraine.

Malyar told reporters in the government-held eastern frontline town of Avdiivka that the threat of a Russian attack was real.

But she stressed that talk of an imminent war was premature.

"We see a concentration of military personnel and equipment. But as of today, they are not forming assault groups," Malyar said.

"We also do not see the formation of the infrastructure needed for an immediate escalation." But she added: "This does not mean that there is not a threat." European leaders have started to voice some hope that earlier fears of a full-scale war breaking out in the coming days or week were fading thanks to an intense diplomatic push.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had secured a pledge from Russia's Vladimir Putin during marathon talks in Moscow this week that the Kremlin "would not be the source of an escalation".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said Wednesday that the flurry of diplomatic efforts marked "progress".

Malyar said Russia's ultimate goal was not to seize Ukraine but to destabilise the West.

"Putting Ukraine under its full control is not Russia's final objective," she said.

"Its strategic objective is to ruin the political and security alliances of Western countries."

Related Topics

Attack Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Marathon Progress Vladimir Putin From Top

Recent Stories

US, UK Cyber Agencies Saw Increased Globalized Ran ..

US, UK Cyber Agencies Saw Increased Globalized Ransomware Threat in 2021 - Advis ..

5 seconds ago
 Russia, US Maintain 'Silent' Diplomatic Contacts o ..

Russia, US Maintain 'Silent' Diplomatic Contacts on Security Issues - Ambassador

6 seconds ago
 Russia Calls on Taliban to Step Up Fight Against T ..

Russia Calls on Taliban to Step Up Fight Against Terrorism in Afghanistan

8 seconds ago
 Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom annive ..

Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

10 seconds ago
 Keamari Police seizes drugs, betel nuts, NCP items ..

Keamari Police seizes drugs, betel nuts, NCP items worth millions

12 seconds ago
 PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotm ..

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotment of hostel rooms

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>