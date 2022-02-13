Ukraine Sees no Point in Closing Airspace - Presidency Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Sunday.

"The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," Podolyak told Reuters.