Ukraine Seizes 51 Belarusian Railroad Cars With Fuel - Investigation Bureau

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 07:45 PM

The Ukrainian National Bureau of Investigation (NBR) arrested on Saturday 51 Belarusian tank cars with 3,000 tons of fuel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The Ukrainian National Bureau of Investigation (NBR) arrested on Saturday 51 Belarusian tank cars with 3,000 tons of fuel.

"Investigators of the territorial directorate of the NBR of Kiev initiated the arrest of 51 railway tank cars owned by Belarus that crossed the border with Ukraine on February 23," the NBR said on Telegram.

The railcars contained 3,000 tons of diesel fuel produced in Belarus and Russia, the NBR added.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side.

