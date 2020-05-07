Ukraine seizes 53.4 kg of cocaine

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Ukraine's Security Service seized 53.4 kg of cocaine worth 200 million Hryvnia (7.4 million U.S. Dollars) in the Black Sea port of Yuzhny in the Odessa region in the south of the country, local media reported Wednesday.

The cocaine was discovered when a cargo container with bananas from Ecuador was inspected. The drugs were packaged in 45 briquettes with each covered in lead to make it difficult to be detected.