UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Seizes 53.4 Kg Of Cocaine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:11 PM

Ukraine seizes 53.4 kg of cocaine

Ukraine's Security Service seized 53.4 kg of cocaine worth 200 million Hryvnia (7.4 million U.S. dollars) in the Black Sea port of Yuzhny in the Odessa region in the south of the country, local media reported Wednesday

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Ukraine's Security Service seized 53.4 kg of cocaine worth 200 million Hryvnia (7.4 million U.S. Dollars) in the Black Sea port of Yuzhny in the Odessa region in the south of the country, local media reported Wednesday.

The cocaine was discovered when a cargo container with bananas from Ecuador was inspected. The drugs were packaged in 45 briquettes with each covered in lead to make it difficult to be detected.

Related Topics

Drugs Odessa Lead Ecuador Media From Million

Recent Stories

Markets will remain open five days a week: Asad Um ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Affordable Y91D with Halo Displa ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 11th Board of Trustees M ..

14 minutes ago

PM announces to lift lockdown in phases from May 9

16 minutes ago

China improves ecological quality of vegetation 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Full- dress rehearsal held at Cantt station Karach ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.