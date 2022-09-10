UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Seizes Key Supply Hub Russian Forces In East

Published September 10, 2022

Ukraine seizes key supply hub Russian forces in east

Ukrainian forces said Saturday they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured

Kharkiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Ukrainian forces said Saturday they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured.

The German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile arrived in the Ukrainian capital for a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Ukrainian special forces published images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk".

It "was and will always be Ukrainian," their statement said.

The town of some 27,000 people, that sits on a crucial supply route for Russia forces in the east, fell within the first week after the Kremlin ordered its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Observers of the conflict expect Ukrainian forces to announce further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and has been either controlled by Russia or shelled by its artillery for months.

