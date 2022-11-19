MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Kiev have seized the assets of a Russian fuel and lubricant company worth 40 million hryvnias ($1 million) and transferred them to the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.

"The law enforcement officers have stripped the assets of a Russian company worth 40 million hryvnias. The company has been selling fuels and lubricants. The seized fuel was transferred to the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said on Telegram.

The investigation has established that the entity was registered in Russia, the statement read.

It added that the prosecutor general's office was conducting a pre-trial probe.