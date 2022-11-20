UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Seizes Russian Company's Assets Worth $1Mln - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine Seizes Russian Company's Assets Worth $1Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Kiev have seized the assets of a Russian fuel and lubricant company worth 40 million hryvnias ($1 million) and transferred them to the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.

"The law enforcement officers have stripped the assets of a Russian company worth 40 million hryvnias. The company has been selling fuels and lubricants. The seized fuel was transferred to the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said on Telegram.

The investigation has established that the entity was registered in Russia, the statement read.

It added that the prosecutor general's office was conducting a pre-trial probe.

Related Topics

Army Russia Company Kiev Million

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

7 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

7 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

7 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.