UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Sending 87 Rescuers To Turkey After Quake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Ukraine sending 87 rescuers to Turkey after quake

Ukraine said on Tuesday that it would send a team of several dozen rescue workers to Turkey after an earthquake left thousands dead there and in neighbouring Syria

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine said on Tuesday that it would send a team of several dozen rescue workers to Turkey after an earthquake left thousands dead there and in neighbouring Syria.

Kyiv will send "to the republic of Turkey a combined search-and-rescue team of the State Emergency Service consisting of 87 people", including 10 flight crew members, according to Ukraine's government website.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and "expressed condolences over the horrific tragedy that befell the people of Turkey due to the earthquakes".

"I informed him of the decision to send a group of rescuers and equipment from Ukraine to Turkey to help in overcoming the aftermath of the emergency," Zelensky said on social media.

"Ukrainian specialists have relevant experience in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters and will arrive in the affected regions as soon as possible," he added.

Close to both Kyiv and Moscow, Turkey has acted as mediator between them since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Ukraine has not announced aid to Syria. Damascus is an ally of Russia, which has military bases there.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck Monday as people slept.

The official toll in Turkey rose to over 3,400 on Tuesday..

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Social Media Damascus Tayyip Erdogan February From Government

Recent Stories

Khanpur dam desilting from Feb 15

Khanpur dam desilting from Feb 15

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran's petition challenging N ..

Supreme Court hears Imran's petition challenging NAB amendments

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Slams Borrell Over Accusations of Spreading ..

Lavrov Slams Borrell Over Accusations of Spreading Disinformation During Africa ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary for improving parking companies

Secretary for improving parking companies

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution rendering services f ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution rendering services for poor: Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi

59 seconds ago
 Local hero Pinturault revels in combined gold on h ..

Local hero Pinturault revels in combined gold on home snow

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.