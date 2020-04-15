Ukraine Sends 2nd Batch of Disinfecting Means to Italy to Combat COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:26 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Ukraine sent the second batch of disinfecting means to Italy on Wednesday as part of measures to support the coronavirus-hit nation, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously signed a decree prescribing that a number of Ukrainian doctors must leave for Italy to help the country combat COVID-19. Twenty Ukrainian health workers went to Italy on April 4.

In addition, Ukraine sent 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of disinfectant to Italy on April 8.

"Italy has transferred the second batch of humanitarian assistance to Italy for the fight against the coronavirus infection. On April 15, at the dawn the aircraft carrying disinfectant departed to Rome," the statement said.

Italy has so far confirmed over 160,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 21,000 deaths and more than 37,000 recoveries. Italy ranks second globally in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities.

