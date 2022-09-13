UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Sentences Lysychansk Citizen To 12 Years In Prison For Collaboration With Russia

September 13, 2022

A court in Ukraine sentenced a resident of Lysychansk in the Luhansk People's Republic to 12 years in prison for sending coordinates of the Ukrainian military personnel and equipment to Russian forces, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) A court in Ukraine sentenced a resident of Lysychansk in the Luhansk People's Republic to 12 years in prison for sending coordinates of the Ukrainian military personnel and equipment to Russian forces, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"A resident of Lysychans'k transmitted to the enemy the coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in the city. She also reported the consequences of the work of Russian artillery and photographed the destruction of infrastructure after missile strikes. The informant sent this information via messenger from a personal cell phone," the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

The prosecution added that the suspect was detained in April and explained her actions by her negative attitude to the Ukrainian authorities.

"The court found the woman guilty of collaboration. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison," the prosecution said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

