Ukraine Set to Extend Martial Law, Mobilization for Another 90 Days Soon - Lawmaker

Ukraine intends to extend the term of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days in the near future, Ukrainian parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Ukraine intends to extend the term of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days in the near future, Ukrainian parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Saturday.

"The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) will once again extend martial law and general mobilization in the near future.

The extensions will go into effect after February 19, 2023, and will very likely last for another 90 days," Zhelezniak said on Telegram.

The relevant acts will be introduced and signed soon, and the parliament is expected to approve them next week.

Kiev declared martial law and general mobilization at the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine last February, and extended them until February 2023 in November.