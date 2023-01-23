Ukraine Settlement to Be More Difficult to Reach as Long as Kiev Delays Talks - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The longer the West and Ukraine refuse to negotiate, the more difficult it will be to find a solution to the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have repeatedly ..

. said do not refuse negotiations, but those who refuse must understand that the longer they refuse negotiations, the more difficult it will be to find a solution," Lavrov told reporters at a press conference with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.