Ukraine Settlement To Be More Difficult To Reach As Long As Kiev Delays Talks - Lavrov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM
PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The longer the West and Ukraine refuse to negotiate, the more difficult it will be to find a solution to the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"We have repeatedly ..
. said do not refuse negotiations, but those who refuse must understand that the longer they refuse negotiations, the more difficult it will be to find a solution," Lavrov told reporters at a press conference with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.