Ukraine Severs Diplomatic Relations With North Korea Over DPR, LPR Recognition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 12:36 AM

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the severance of diplomatic relations and the termination of political and economic contacts with North Korea due to the recognition of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the severance of diplomatic relations and the termination of political and economic contacts with North Korea due to the recognition of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR).

Earlier, the North Korean embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that Pyongyang had recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR.

"In response to such an unfriendly act, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Political and economic contacts with the DPRK had been suspended due to the international sanctions imposed on this country," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kiev condemns the decision of North Korea to recognize the republics and added that it "will have no legal consequences and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine."

