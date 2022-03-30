Ukraine Shelled Donetsk, Firing Twenty 122-Millimeter Projectiles - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk, firing twenty 122-millimeter projectiles, the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

The center said in its its Telegram channel that the shelling attack was carried out late Tuesday from the village of Avdiivka.

The mission did not specify which areas of Donetsk came under fire.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.