Ukraine Shelled Donetskiy In LPR, Firing Five 152-Mm Projectiles - LPR Office In JCCC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Ukraine Shelled Donetskiy in LPR, Firing Five 152-Mm Projectiles - LPR Office in JCCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Ukrainian troops early on Thursday shelled the locality of Donetskiy in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), firing five 152-millimeter shells, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"A shelling attack by Ukraine's armed units was registered... from the direction of the settlement of Gorskoye towards the locality of Donetskiy using a 152mm artillery gun (5 shells)," the office said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

