Ukraine Shelled Gorlovka, Firing Fifteen 122-Millimeter Projectiles - DPR Office In JCCC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Ukraine Shelled Gorlovka, Firing Fifteen 122-Millimeter Projectiles - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), fifteen 122-millimeter projectiles were fired, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"Shelling by Ukrainian armed units was registered in the direction: the locality of Mayorsk - Gorlovka; fifteen 122-millimeter projectiles were fired," the office said on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

