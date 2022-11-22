Ukraine Shelled Industrial Zone of Zaporizhzhia NPP on Monday - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Ukraine shelled the industrial zone of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) with large-caliber artillery on November 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Kiev regime continued provocations in order to create a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On November 21, artillery of the Ukrainian armed forces fired 8 large-caliber shells at the industrial zone of the nuclear power plant," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian forces suppressed the shelling with return fire, the statement read, adding that the radiation situation at the nuclear power plant remains normal.